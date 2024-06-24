Flight Simulator 2024: Technical details

Two weeks ago, PCGH reported that the Flight Simulator development team was using this year’s FlightSimExpo to flesh out the upcoming Flight Simulator 2024 game. The developers gave an insight into the cool technology in live streaming.

Full 3D world

The live broadcast, currently offline, is summarized, among other things The specialized website for MSF additions. Microsoft confirms that there are now 15 million pilots across all current versions of Flight Simulator. And there’s good news for those pilots, too: MSFS2020 will continue to be supported until 2028. The focus on new features is of course the successor, MSFS2024. The goal of representing the real world as a digital twin of the game world is to become increasingly accurate.

Big ambitions were previously confirmed and promised “the most ambitious flight simulator for end users ever”. 800 developers are working to ensure the new flight simulator represents a “full 3D scene” and uses Azure AI to obtain detailed landscapes with trees, rocks and grass. In MSFS 2020, it was still a “2D floor with textures on top”. The procedurally generated plants of the game world shine with 30 different biomes.

Screenshots from MSFS2024

Ray tracing and more

The Flight Simulator ray tracing project has become a reality with MSFS2024. Real-time ray tracing aims to improve the light and shadow effects here. The ground shadow in particular should look more realistic compared to MSFS2020. The new cloud engine can also be used to simulate so-called cirrus clouds, that is, pure icy clouds at high altitudes. The seasons and the northern lights are also planned. Photogrammetry is also used and the goal is to model terrain and structures more accurately. Dynamic interactions with environmental elements such as grass, plants, and water are intended to intensify the gaming experience.

Improvements in physics simulation can also be expected. Vegetation is affected by the passage of aircraft, and simulated fabric and fabric textures enhance objects such as balloons. Gameplay changes affect so-called walkthrough rounds, for example, off-plane inspection rounds. An extended itinerary should allow detailed planning of the route. Also new: simulation of global shipping traffic and integration of all oil platforms with helicopter platforms and all glider airfields. There are also said to be 500,000 “high obstacles, including antennas, towers, turbines, masts and cooling towers” ​​in the 2024 MSFS.

What do you think about the technical details of MSFS2024? Use the comment feature and tell us what you think. To comment you must log in to PCGH.de or the Extreme forum. If you don’t have an account yet, you can Consider signing up, which brings many advantages. Please take this into consideration when commenting Forum rules are valid.