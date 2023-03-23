Flexjet – Jet Provider presents a new offering for helicopters

Listen to the article:

With its new luxury helicopter programmes, Flexjet Europe is the only private jet provider with a fully integrated rotating fleet.

Owners of Flexjet Gulfstream G650 aircraft will receive complimentary access to the prestigious Sikorsky S-76.

Flexjet has added its first Sikorsky S-76 medium-sized helicopters to its European fleet – making it the first private airline in Europe to have its own integrated helicopter division.

The new service, which initially focused on England, aims to redefine point-to-point luxury private travel.

It follows a similar approach by the company in the US last year, with the company offering helicopter tours in the Northeast and Florida.

The joint ownership provider launched its helicopter programs as a standalone service and as an extension of its existing private jet programs.

At the same time, the Gulfstream G650 program will be greatly expanded. Aircraft owners take advantage of complimentary helicopter transfers to and from their aircraft at London airports or US operating regions to optimize their itinerary with a seamless ‘last mile’ solution.

Marine Eugène, Flexjet European Managing Director says: “No other private jet provider currently has access to its own helicopter fleet. This is another example of how our service differs from our competitors.”

The Sikorsky S-76 is one of the world’s most respected and longest-serving super medium helicopters, with a reputation built on more than 40 years of safe flying experience.

The helicopter’s safety features include reliable twin-turbine engines, a four-blade rotor system for added comfort and safety, and dual autopilot systems. Each helicopter flight is operated by qualified pilots.

The Sikorsky S-76’s long range of 300 nautical miles enables point-to-point connections within London and the UK as well as southern Scotland to Dublin or Paris.

Flexjet intends to expand its helicopter operations, like the aircraft programs it already offers across Europe and the Middle East, to other regions in Europe in the coming years as part of its global expansion plans.

The Sikorsky S-76 seats eight passengers and is meticulously finished with a bespoke interior that includes hand-stitched leather seats and rich metallic and leather accents.

Shots Magazine / © Photos: FlexjetLLC

