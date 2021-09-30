Flashing: Samsung asked Qualcomm for more smartphone chips



Like many other manufacturers, Samsung is experiencing a chipset crisis. As one of the largest manufacturers, you have a great need in return, but it seems that even the head of the smartphone in the group appeared during his visits to the Snapdragon supplier Qualcomm.





like the korean gate electricity Reports, TM Roh, who has been in charge of Samsung Electronics’ most important business area – the smartphone division – for some time has apparently visited US chip company Qualcomm at its San Diego headquarters several times this year. He should negotiate there so that Qualcomm can offer more Snapdragon SoCs to Samsung.

Samsung searches for chips stock just like other manufacturers

But Roh’s mission seems to have failed. In March and also in July, the head of Samsung Mobile traveled to the United States to speak to a “large chip factory” there. Qualcomm is not explicitly identified as the hub that Roh visited in the US, but no other chipset company based there provides Samsung chips for mobile devices on a large scale.

In any case, despite multiple visits by the senior manager from Korea, the US partner allegedly was unwilling to give preference to the electronics giant for delivering chips or increasing the number of units as hoped. Therefore, Samsung has to carefully weigh the smartphone models with available chips, after all, there are also a lot of strategies behind the deal.

Recently, it became clear that Samsung may cancel the launch of the “Fan Edition” model of the Galaxy S21 series, which had been planned for months, after several delays. The Galaxy S21 FE has been in development for a long time, but large-scale mass production has not yet been handled. For now, the launch is still on edge, because Samsung prefers to equip the new Galaxy Z series of high-end smartphones with Qualcomm’s high-end SoCs, which should also be used in the FE model.

The intriguing thing about Samsung’s problems is that the Korean giant is actually the maker of the Snapdragon 888 itself. Because Qualcomm does not have its own production facility, the company has traditionally built its chips by contract manufacturers. Samsung’s semiconductor division takes on exactly this task in the case of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. However, Samsung Semiconductor works separately from Samsung Mobile, so the group actually produces the chips themselves, but eventually has to buy them from Qualcomm itself.

See also:







Qualcomm

