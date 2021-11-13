Flash news from Tages | leichtathletik.de

13.11.2021



Can you imagine Cindy Royder’s all-out start to the indoor season

Blocker runner Cindy Royder (SV Halle) is working hard on her comeback. The 2015 runner-up became a mother earlier this year and finished her outdoor season after a race. Next year, the European champions from 2016 want to start over. “My focus at the moment is entirely on family and sports,” Rolider wrote on her Instagram story. “The training is going well and it looks like I could start the indoor season in January with an all-out competition.” The 32-year-old trains with national heptathlon coach Wolfgang Kühne and has already been active in all-around competitions in previous years.

American Kennard later Olympic high jump champion in 2012

Nine years after the Olympic Games in London (Great Britain) in 2012, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) formally amended the results lists following the exclusion of doping. Portal Reports indoor games. The 2012 Olympic high jump champion is now Eric Kennard (USA), who originally won the silver medal behind Ivan Ukhov of Russia. In the women’s category, Svetlana Shkolina Ruth Petya (Spain) moved up the medal ranks after disqualifying the third-placed Russian. In addition, the IOC confirmed three disqualifications in the women’s long jump: Inita Radevica (originally fourth) from Latvia, Russia’s Anna Nazarova (fifth at the start) and Nastasya Mironchik (Belarus) who finished seventh.

New training environment for Katharina Johnson Thompson

Coach Petros Kyprianou will take care of Great Britain heptathlon world champion Katharina Johnson-Thompson in Florida. Also among his Cypriot nationals are American athlete Heptathlon Kendall Williams and Vice World Champion Maisel Oibo of Estonia. Bertrand Valsen, former coach of Johnson Thompson, has renounced the sponsorship of the 28-year-old due to his commitments to the French Athletics Federations after the summer season. eme / aj

Greg Rutherford started out in bobsleigh for the first time

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has come close to fulfilling his dream of being a pusher in the four-men bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China). as olympics.com The Briton reportedly completed his first round on Friday in Innsbruck (Austria) with bobsleigh pilot Lamine Dean’s team. “A great day in my life. […] I can now call myself a bobsleigh driver! Rutherford wrote on Instagram.

EA-Council tagt in Madrid

The European Athletics Federation (EA) Council meets this weekend in Madrid (Spain). On Friday, new EA President Dobromir Karamarinov welcomed DLV President Jurgen Kissing to the board. During the meeting, Frenchman Jean Gracia was elected First Vice President of EA. In addition, a delegation from the Italian Federation presented plans for the European Championship in Rome in 2024; Then the members of the Council visited the Vallehermoso stadium in Madrid, where the European Championship 2025 will be held. eme / aj

Sportjugend Hessen receives 120,000 euros for immigration work

Hesse wants to integrate young people with immigrant backgrounds more vigorously with the help of sports. Sports Minister Peter Booth (CDU) handed over to the youth sports club Hesse a similar funding decision of 120,000 euros on Saturday. The money is used in the local projects of the associations. According to his ministry in Wiesbaden, “With government funding we want to strengthen the integrative power of the sport.” dpa

