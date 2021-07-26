Flag – huge meteorite seen over southern Norway – Wikipedia

Oslo (AFP) – A large meteor was seen on Sunday evening in southern Norway. Several eyewitnesses reported it to the police because they saw very bright lights or heard loud noises, Norwegian radio NRK and VG newspaper reported.

A VG reporter described the scene as a ball of fire in the air that lit up the entire sky. The glow of the orb was reportedly seen shortly after 1 a.m. (local time) in large parts of southern Norway and even in Sweden.

Stones from space can be found

Experts assume that parts of the meteorite must have landed in the area west of Oslo. Now you are working hard to find the so-called stones, which weigh several kilograms, Vigaard Lundby of the Norwegian Meteoritic Network, NRK radio, said. These are valuable things to research for researchers.

The size of the meteorite was not known at first, but eyewitness reports indicate a great deal. Some suspect a weight of several tens of pounds. According to the VG report, experts hypothesize that the meteorite comes from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

