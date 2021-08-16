Five vacancies at Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Teaching and Digital Sciences – e-teaching.org

16.08.2021: At Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences, five teaching and digital science jobs to be announced ASAP. There are two positions to be filled (E13 TV-L) in the joint venture “DigikoS – Digital Construction Kit for Competency-Oriented Self-Study”, as well as one position each in the areas of Media Education (E11 TV-L) and Digital Media in Teaching and Science (E11 TV-L) L) and digital learning and teaching tools (E11 TV-L). Applications can be submitted until August 26, 2021.

The University of Applied Sciences is currently expanding its offering to support digital teaching and learning. To this end, the University Library works closely with the Information Technology Center as well as with departments, actors and other participating institutions as part of the Service Network for Media and Information Services (MIND). It pursues the goal of actively and effectively supporting open scholarly cultures in research and teaching and promoting the principle of Open Educational Resources (OER) on a sustainable basis.

Tasks

Media educational and pedagogical advice, training and support for teachers, staff and students in digital educational environments and other academic communication settings at the university

Conceive, implement and further user-oriented development of teaching and learning support services in central learning areas (Learning Center)

Educational and technical involvement of the media in the further development of centrally used teaching and learning techniques including support for platform upgrades/scheduling at the university level (ILIAS, media portal)

Target group, demand-oriented research, innovation and potential analysis of digital tools, applications, and systems

Participate in the central e-learning support for FH members as well as in the evaluation of offers

Participate in the planning and implementation of events (eg e-learning conference) and in the field of public relations

Active and committed collaboration and communication with user groups, teams and organizations participating in FH as well as with collaboration partners, networks and external communities

work area: part time (75%)

starting date: As soon as possible

work time: 31.12.2023

compensation: EG 11 TV-L

code number: 97105

Tasks

Research and analyze current concepts to build digital skills and self-learning skills

Develop a case method for digital scout students to support and accompany individual and collaborative learning processes in digital contexts

Creation and implementation of a scientifically based training and publishing concept for digital scouts and publishing coordination

Accompany and train teachers and students to develop digital social skills relevant to collaborative forms of learning

Develop and implement goal-oriented approaches to support virtual collaboration of learning groups

Integration and implementation of the support concept for educators developed by the project network partners

Evaluate, document and present project results in terms of the continuous improvement process

Active and committed collaboration and communication with user groups, teams and organizations participating in FH as well as with collaboration partners, networks and external communities

work area: full time (100%)

starting date: As soon as possible

work time: 31.07.2024

compensation: EG 13 TV-L

code number: 97104

Tasks

Participate in the design, implementation, evaluation and further development of central e-learning and research services

Informational teaching tips, training and support for teachers in implementing digital and hybrid teaching concepts

Providing advice, training and support to researchers in the field of scientific publishing and open access

Implement and further develop training, information and communication measures including event planning and implementation

Participate in the development and implementation of appropriate strategies and positioning of Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences (eg learning strategy and open access policy)

Active and committed collaboration and communication with user groups, teams and institutions involved in the university as well as with external collaboration partners, networks and communities

work area: full time (100%)

starting date: As soon as possible

work time: Unlimited

compensation: EG 11 TV-L

code number: 97102



Tasks

Informational educational and pedagogical advice, training and support for teachers, staff and students in handling digital tools, programs and applications for teaching and other academic communication environments

Creating digital teaching and learning media about the technologies used (eg video lessons) as well as other measures to increase their awareness, acceptance and efficient use

Target group, demand-oriented research, innovation and potential analysis of existing tools and systems

Support the integration of new applications into the existing central service and IT infrastructure including testing/piloting and clarifications related to data protection law

Participate in the central e-learning support for FH members as well as in the evaluation of offers

Participate in the planning and implementation of events (eg e-learning conference) and in the field of public relations

Active and committed collaboration and communication with user groups, teams and organizations participating in FH as well as with external collaboration partners, networks and communities (eg ILIAS)

work area: part time (50%)

starting date: As soon as possible

work time: Year and a half

compensation: EG 11 TV-L

code number: 97106

More details For all job ads Please refer to the the FH Bielefeld . website.