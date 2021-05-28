First World Cup victory over Canada in 25 years: Straubinger Leibel puts Germany on the right track

Coolness was needed – and (also) presented: Stefan Loebel (24), born in Straubing, scored 1-0 for Germany in the preliminary round match against Canada. – Image: Imago photos Coolness was needed – and (also) presented: Stefan Loebel (24), born in Straubing, scored 1-0 for Germany in the preliminary round match against Canada. – Image: Imago photos

With so much passion and superb goalkeeper Matthias Niederberger, the German ice hockey team has the flip in line of sight more than ever after their first World Cup victory against Canada in 25 years. On a White Monday, the selection of national coach Tony Soderholm, 26-time world champion, led to despair at 3: 1 (2: 1, 0: 0, 1: 0) in Riga and went on to make a previously perfect World Cup return.

After three good years after the match of the century in the Olympic semi-final in Pyeongchang (4: 3), the goals of Strobinger (11th minute), Matthias Plachta (12) and Corbinian Holzer (58th) secured another historic victory against Canada, which was succeeded by Nick. Paul (nineteenth) only.

With this, the German Ice Hockey Association team admirably supports the high aspirations. The last World Cup victory so far came against Canada in 1996 in Vienna (5: 1). With three wins from three matches, the start of the World Cup is very reminiscent of the first World Cup under Söderholm in Slovakia in 2019, when there were four consecutive victories and ultimately the best pre-tour of the World Cup ever. This year, Germany had already beaten Italy (4: 9) on Friday and Norway (5: 1) on Saturday. Next competitor is Kazakhstan on Wednesday (3:15 pm / Sport1).

