First Strike: Classic – The iconic nuclear war strategy game will release March 10 for PC and mobile

Swiss developer Blindflug Studios today announced a fully modified and improved version of the nuclear war strategy game First Strike, which will be released on March 10 for PC, iOS and Android. First Strike: Classic brings First Strike: Final Hour to life with new artificial intelligence, new behaviors, and a redesigned user interface. The title will appear for free on Steam, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store.

First Strike has been downloaded more than 11 million times in nearly every country in the world since its release in 2014. Whether in South Sudan, China, the Virgin Islands, the United States, or Mongolia, there are First Strike players all over the world – except for one: North Korea. .

Over the years, the First Strike fan community has wanted new content. A redesigned version of the game will now serve as the basis for future updates. The expansions are exclusive to the free version of the game and are expected to follow in the summer of 2021.

First Strike: Classic Features:

Twelve playable nuclear superpower – you decide which real superpower to play: from the United States to Russia, China or North Korea.

Destructive Super Weapons – Build twelve technically advanced missiles, from Trident to TSAR – each country has its own unique missile.

Developing missiles and missiles, occupying areas, and searching for new destructive nuclear technologies.

Rule the world – shoot and defend yourself against nuclear missiles on a 3D globe.

Remaster improvements:

The classic and fast-paced strategy gameplay from First Strike – completely redesigned

New artificial intelligence with new behaviors

Updated graphical user interface

A community center for fan community

The update serves as the basis for future expansions planned from summer 2021

First Strike: Classic will be released on March 10 for PC, iOS and Android devices.

