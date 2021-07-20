First Americans, then the Swiss: Canada opens borders to vaccinators

1/4 The reason: In Canada, the vaccination campaign is making great strides.

2/4 Canada opens its borders from August.



4/4 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the reopening of the border last week in light of the progress made.

After more than a year of widespread entry restrictions, Canada has opened its borders to vaccinated Americans. Health Canada announced on Monday that US citizens and people residing in the US will be allowed in, starting August 9, provided they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least two weeks before that.

From September 7, all nationals of other countries must also be allowed in, provided they are protected from disease by vaccinations. Visitors will then have to enter travel data on the online portal in advance – however, quarantine should not be necessary.

Nearly 44 percent were fully vaccinated

The vaccination campaign in Canada started a little slow compared to the vaccination campaign in the United States, but then accelerated. About 69 percent of 38 million Canadians have received at least one dose so far, and about 44 percent have been fully vaccinated.