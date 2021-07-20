World

First Americans, then the Swiss: Canada opens borders to vaccinators

July 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

    The reason: In Canada, the vaccination campaign is making great strides.

    Canada opens its borders from August.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the reopening of the border last week in light of the progress made.

After more than a year of widespread entry restrictions, Canada has opened its borders to vaccinated Americans. Health Canada announced on Monday that US citizens and people residing in the US will be allowed in, starting August 9, provided they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least two weeks before that.

From September 7, all nationals of other countries must also be allowed in, provided they are protected from disease by vaccinations. Visitors will then have to enter travel data on the online portal in advance – however, quarantine should not be necessary.

Publication date: 07/19/2021 at 8:58 pm

Last update: 07/19/2021, 9:08 PM

