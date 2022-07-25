Firmware Updates for EOS R3, EOS R5, and EOS R6

So now you can EOS R3 camera Record at a maximum of 30 frames/sec. New firmware 1.20 now allows 195 frames/sec, but without AF/AE tracking and a maximum of 50 frames in a row. High speed can be achieved using JPEG files as well as using RAW and HEIFs.

Slow motion video mode has been increased to 240fps in Full HD. Raw files can now be enhanced with improved quality via AI-supported cloud raw processing, according to Canon. A focus stacking function (“Depth of Field Composition”) has been added. With the push of a button, the camera can now switch to 1.6x cropping mode.

Enhanced video capabilities on EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6

In the EOS R3 camera, EOS R5 camera And the EOS R6 camera Digital Movie IS now also compensates for the so-called oscillation. According to Canon, this is based on feedback from vloggers who have noticed blurred edges of the image when taking selfies with a wide-angle lens. The correction is in addition to the traditional shift correction of the movie digital image stabilizer and ensures significantly more stable recordings. The EOS R3 is also enhanced with a time-lapse function that preserves the time-lapse settings even if the camera loses power.

Firmware 1.60 for the EOS R5 also provides a popular EOS R3 to EOS R5 setting – Auto Shutdown Temp – which (depending on conditions) allows for longer recording times. It results in the following values:

8k 30 pixels:

Auto power off temperature – default (as in previous firmware 1.5.2)

Full sensor width: 20 minutes

Raw full sensor width: 20 minutes

Auto Shutdown Temperature – High (new in firmware version 1.6.0)

Full sensor width: 45 minutes

Raw full sensor width: 45 minutes

4K 60p

Auto power off temperature – default (as in previous firmware 1.5.2)

Full sensor width: 35 minutes

APS-C yield (5.1K hypersampling): 25 min

Auto Shutdown Temperature – High (new in firmware version 1.6.0)

Full sensor width: 60 minutes or more

APS-C yield (5.1K hypersampling): 50 min

SDK Updates

The new firmware offers a number of updates to run using the Canon Software Development Kit (SDK). New features for SDK users include support for remote sensor cleaning, the ability to enable focus correction, a high frame rate video tuning option, and first-curtain/second-curtain/high-speed sync, as well as the ability to set the EOS R6’s remote mode dial functions via the SDK.

