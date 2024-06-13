Fireworm spreads along the coast of Italy – science

Rome (dpa) – At first glance, they look like colorful, harmless centipedes, but coming into contact with their very delicate bristles can sometimes be very painful: Fireworms (Hermodes carunculata) are currently spreading along the coasts of Italy and can harm swimmers on beaches facing problems. this year. summer. Heatwaves in the past two or three years are said to have caused fireworms to become more comfortable in the Mediterranean off Italy and to spread rapidly.

The southern coasts are particularly affected: Sicily, Campania, Puglia and Calabria. Recently, the National Institute of Oceanography and Geophysics (OGS) in Trieste warned locals and tourists about the multiple bristles, which can reach 30 cm in length. Michela D’Alessandro from the OGS told the German News Agency (dpa) that swimmers should not touch the fireworm under any circumstances if it is spotted, and they should be more careful when entering the water.

There is no acute danger to swimmers

According to D’Alessandro, there is no significant risk to swimmers. According to the OGS announcement, contact with fireworm bristles can only be life-threatening if you are allergic, but it is always painful. When they come into contact with them, the bristles penetrate the skin and usually break off, making them difficult to remove. The hairs contain secretions that are toxic to the nerves and cause burning, itching and numbness. Dizziness and nausea have also been reported in rare cases.

D’Alessandro experts attribute the current rapid spread of the worm to the rise in temperatures in the Mediterranean region in recent years. This species has been there for centuries, but since 2018 it has been sighted more frequently every year. Their prevalence has increased particularly sharply in the past two or three years after strong heat waves. There are also other factors that enhance their spread in the summer, such as the lack of predators.

The worm also causes problems for fishermen

Beach fireworms are found not only on hard bottoms, seagrass meadows or occasionally in sand, but especially in the sea. They cause difficulties for fishermen in particular: they frequently find large masses of worms in their nets and fishing gear. In order to control and contain its spread, the “Worms Out” project was launched, in which several Italian universities participate.