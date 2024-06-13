June 14, 2024

Fireworm spreads along the coast of Italy – science

Faye Stephens June 14, 2024 2 min read

Rome (dpa) – At first glance, they look like colorful, harmless centipedes, but coming into contact with their very delicate bristles can sometimes be very painful: Fireworms (Hermodes carunculata) are currently spreading along the coasts of Italy and can harm swimmers on beaches facing problems. this year. summer. Heatwaves in the past two or three years are said to have caused fireworms to become more comfortable in the Mediterranean off Italy and to spread rapidly.

The southern coasts are particularly affected: Sicily, Campania, Puglia and Calabria. Recently, the National Institute of Oceanography and Geophysics (OGS) in Trieste warned locals and tourists about the multiple bristles, which can reach 30 cm in length. Michela D’Alessandro from the OGS told the German News Agency (dpa) that swimmers should not touch the fireworm under any circumstances if it is spotted, and they should be more careful when entering the water.

