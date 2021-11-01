Firefox 94.0 and 91.3 ESR: The free browser is more economical under macOS

Mozilla has released Firefox 94.0 and Firefox 91.3 ESR browsers. Among other things, there is a new power-saving mode for macOS, which works when videos and broadcasts are played in full screen on YouTube and Twitch. In addition, the resources of open tabs can now be released faster.

New Power Saving Mode for Firefox under macOS

While the official release notes for users are not yet available, at least the change notes can already be shown to developers. There are changes in the APIs and CSS as well as in terms of the development of new add-ons for Firefox. The following new features are also known from Firefox 94 beta:

On macOS, Firefox now uses Apple’s Power Saving Mode for full-screen videos on YouTube and Twitch. This should significantly extend battery life, especially during long video sessions.

Firefox now offers a new page about:unloads Users can manually unload tabs without closing them to free up used system resources.

WebGL per EGL instead of GLX on Linux

Like the development team at Mozilla Gfx Team Blog In reports, Firefox on Linux also changes the graphics set from GLX on the backend EGLIt is an open source programming interface for Khronos GroupIt is also responsible for the free Vulkan graphics API.

This measure is intended, in particular, to further improve WebGL acceleration and further facilitate the development of corresponding web applications. Switching to EGL for Windows X (X11) requires the Mesa 21 graphic interface on Linux.

Once the detailed release notes are available for Firefox 94.0 and Firefox 91.3, the editors will submit them later. The Release notes for developers can already be displayed.

Download on ComputerBase

As usual, Mozilla Firefox 94.0 and Mozilla Firefox 91.3 can be downloaded from the ComputerBase download area just below this message.