Fineqia announces its partnership with Paris Blockchain Innovation Week…

Fineqia International Inc. ( the “a company” or Fineqia) (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQ). F) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a digital asset company that invests in early-stage and growth technology companies involved in the next generation of the Internet, is pleased to announce its partnership with Paris Blockchain Week, an international event that brings together leading blockchain experts and innovators from around the world. .

As a partner of Blockchain Week in Paris, Fineqia is part of a large group of organizations committed to accelerating the adoption and deployment of blockchain technology. The event, which takes place in Paris, France starting March 20, 2023, will provide a platform for thought leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the blockchain and web 3.0 space.

Fineqia is set to revolutionize finance, and we are delighted to be collaborating with the most innovative minds in Fineqia to help advance this cutting-edge technology,” said Pundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. “

Fineqia’s participation in Blockchain Week in Paris reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transforming traditional finance and unlocking the potential of digital assets. The company wants to expand its global network and deepen its expertise in the field of digital assets and blockchain technology. Fineqia will participate in various events and activities during the four-day conference.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Phoenician ( www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset firm building and pursuing investments in early-stage and growth technology companies that will be part of Web 3.0, the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage debt issuance in the UK. Fineqia is a Canadian public company (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London. Fineqia’s investment portfolio includes leading companies in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and financial technology.

Information on Paris Blockchain Week

Paris Blockchain Week is an annual event that brings together blockchain experts, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world to exchange ideas and explore opportunities in the blockchain space. The event includes keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops on a variety of topics including decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, regulation, and sustainability.

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) (“Forward-Looking Statements”). Any statements, other than historical facts, relating to activities, events or developments that relate to FINKIA (the “Company”) that it believes, anticipates or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to statements relating to acquisitions and financing potential) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan” or “project” or the negative of those words or other forms of those words or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control or ability to predict, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ include Fundamentally different from current expectations, including but not limited to not obtaining adequate financing and other risks included in the company’s public disclosure statement filed with the competent securities regulators. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Katarina Kupcikova, Analyst, [email protected], tel. +44 7806730769; Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO, E. [email protected], T. +1.778.654.2324; Media contact: Angus Campbell, Nominis Consultant, [email protected]

