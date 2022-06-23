Finding Food: This is how ‘Deadpool 3’ should be mocked about ‘Morbius’ and the MCU – Cinema News

This is Deadpool’s easy prey: in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” movie, there should also be jokes about the Marvel flop “Morbius”. And in any case, the scriptwriters promised that the Mutant-MCU clash would be a lot of fun.

2022 Disney and its affiliates. / Sony Pictures

With “Morbius”, the third movie in Sony’s superhero universe, consisting of “Venom” and “Venom 2”, began in March 2022 after many delays. “Morbius” was a miserable failure with fans and the commercial press as well as at the box officebut at least the scammers in social networks had fun and diligently produced the “Morbius” memes. This is a through ball that Deadpool really can’t let go of, right?

In fact, according to their own statements, “Deadpool 3” authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who also wrote the previous two films) had never seen “Morbius” and were not familiar with many of the memes. They revealed it in an interview Posted by Cred Pod. Now they have the subject but on the screen and It should include a ‘Morbius’ joke, as Reese and Wernicke promised In addition to.

Deadpool and the MCU? Fits like chalk and cheese

They are becoming more specific with their hints about how Deadpool and “Deadpool 3” should fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has long been known that the character would teleport to the Avengers universe after Disney acquired Studio Fox. The authors of “Deadpool 3” also see that among the foods found:

“It’s a great opportunity Comedy fish out of watersaid ris in the interview. This refers to the kind of humor that arises when a character enters an unfamiliar environment – in the MCU, for example, he was already seen in the first “Thor” movie or in the DC competition’s “Aquaman”.

With Deadpool, he’s crazy at the heart of the movie, while such characters are usually just supporting characters. But we have the opposite. And so on Throwing a madman into a sane world fits perfectly. It will be very fun.”

Deadpool’s first taste in the MCU

In fact, there was already a glimpse of what it might look like when Deadpool meets the established characters from the MCU sometime in the near future.

Because Disney released a video featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Korg (Taika Waititi), known from “Thor 3”, “Avengers 3” and “Avengers 4”, watch the trailer for Reynolds’ “Free Guy” together and comment on the style Typical YouTube reaction video: