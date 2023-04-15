FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – Available now on Steam

Today Square Enix announced it Stranger from Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Available now via Steam on PC. Created in collaboration with the creators of the NINJA series Gaiden and Nioh, Team NINJA by KOEI TECMO GAMES, the action-RPG opens new horizons for the FINAL FANTASY series that will delight existing fans and inspire new players.

in Stranger from Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Players experience an alternate narrative of the classic final fantasy With a mixture of strategic and action-packed gameplay in the world of the popular series.

Players accompany Jack and his allies Ash, Jed, Neon, and Sophia as they enter the Temple of Chaos and its dark fantasy world. They engage in exciting battles to see if they are really the prophesied warriors of light.

to Stranger from Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Three DLCs are available. These are part of the Season Pass included with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. Those who already own the Standard Edition of the game can purchase the Season Pass separately.

Jack and his allies need to get in Trials of the Dragon King You face new challenges in which Bahamut, the Dragon King, plays a central role.

Dimensional traveler The story follows, players in the DLC Trials of the Dragon King experienced. In the second DLC, Jack and his allies encounter Gilgamesh, a dimensional traveler and fan favorite from the final fantasy -Row.

in DLC different future Jack and his team are led by Moogle to a city in another time and dimension to meet one last challenge and uncover a story strange paradise to complete.

Stranger from Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as well as STEAM and the Epic Games Store.