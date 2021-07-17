Filming in Emmental – again beckons Sahlenweidli

– Once again the Sahlenweidli beckons After “Life like in Gotthelf’s time”, the famous farm in Röthenbach will once again become a movie set. Bilber filming a western movie here. Martin Burkhalter

country hunter)Dominic Jessen(Next to the corpse was also found a young woman apparently traumatized)Antoinette Ulrich). This is how the crime story unfolds. The interior of the Sahlenweidli farm is well known to the Swiss. Photo: Marcel Pierre

Is there a fire somewhere? The Sahlenweidli farm is in the middle From The green grass is lush and beautiful Jungle. Birds fly in the steel blue sky this afternoon. bees to hum. The sun shines brightly. It is dark and cramped inside the house. screaming in the beamAnd the It smells like sweet and sour wood and cellar, and, oddly enough, smells of smoke.

«no do not worry. don’t burn»Christoph Hoover says with a laugh. «We are copying. » He and his film crew were there for three days schis Hhere in IEmmental the poet And the Spend Also equal On the old farm. And since the weather was bad the day before, they just had to shoot.