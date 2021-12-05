Filming begins in Canada – the wait for speed riders ends in Lake Louise – sport

The women’s quick kick-off is held at Lake Louise. Switzerland at first with two trumps.

Two tracks and a Super G in the program run in Lake Louise starting Friday. Like the Swiss men of last week, the women didn’t come up with the best cast. Michelle Jessen, who had glandular fever in the summer, decided not to make the trip to Canada.

However, the top two Swiss trumps are Lara Gutt Bahrami and Corinne Sutter. Both showed impressive consistency last season.

Gott Bahrami: At first Sölden felt good

Gott Bahrami won four out of six Super Gs at the World Cup last winter and took home the crystal ball with superiority for the discipline win. The Ticino woman was the fastest in her last two downhill runs at the World Cup in Val di Fassa, and also won the World Cup gold in the Super G and bronze in the downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo.

I want to give the answer on the slopes.

Gut-Behrami made his Winter Olympic debut with second place in the Giant Slalom in Sölden. At the end of October, she was on par with Michaela Schiffrin on the Rettenbach Glacier and above the rest of the competition.

The Ticino woman continues to struggle with a prolonged cold, which she has not completely escaped due to the dry air outside and travel. So she tries to isolate herself as much as possible and focus on the races. “I want to answer the slopes,” Gut Bahrami declared.

Sutter: I found my step again quickly

Sutter was crowned world champion in February, and came second in the Super G World Cup. She won the downhill race at Val d’Isere at the World Cup and has podiumed four times in her favorite discipline, once more than Super G.

Schwyzerin is making her first season at Lake Louise after sustaining bruised bones in both leg plateaus two months prior to the fall in St. Moritz. After a five-week break, she quickly found her way back into training.

Speed ​​coach Roland Plazer has absolutely no qualms: “International comparisons are missing, but they make a good impression.” Sutter drove excellently before the injury and has now completed the full program at Nakiska. She remained pain-free.

The second goalkeeper wants to prove himself

And what do you expect from the second guard? The fast-paced coach is confident Prisca Neufer will take her first podium finish this season. Joanna Hallen weathered the chaos last season in which she was contested after her fall at Val d’Isere. And the supplier change gave Jasmine Flury a noticeable boost. So you can be curious.