Fiji will be led by a United Nations human rights body, over the Russian and Chinese opposition

GENEVA – The Pacific island of Fiji won elections Friday as chair of the United Nations’ highest human rights body, ending a mysterious proxy battle for China, Russia and Saudi Arabia to seek to bolster its influence by installing a more compliant candidate.

Fiji won decisively, with the support of 29 countries, in a secret ballot for the 47 members of the Human Rights Council, to avoid challenging Bahrain, which got 14 votes, and Uzbekistan, which got four.

The result puts the tiny, remote island state, which has a record of support for human rights initiatives, in a leadership position at a time of intense competition between states over accountability for rights violators.

China and Russia will return as members of the council in 2021, giving voice to two powerful nations that have faced widespread criticism over human rights violations. Human rights groups say the council has been effective in highlighting many of the worst crises, and they hope the incoming US administration of President-elect Joseph Biden Jr. will reinforce this role by re-engaging with the agency, which President Trump has resigned in 2018.