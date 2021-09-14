Fighting food waste | wild animals

Food loss and waste has been recognized as a common challenge facing the international community. As we seek solutions to this problem, the world continues to suffer from the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, often facing severe natural disasters caused by climate change. In this context, it was proposed to hold an international conference on food loss and waste.

Li Meng, deputy governor of Shandong Province, said the conference will be held online and in person. Senior politicians, representatives of countries and international organizations were invited to speak.

Objective: to reduce food wastage

Three thematic forums are planned for 9/11, dealing with reducing food waste in production, reducing post-harvest food waste and reducing food waste in consumption. The Jinan Initiative on Food Loss and Waste International is expected to be published during the conference, and the Food Loss and Waste Initiative will be launched in Shandong Province.

The online conference will be moderated by the agriculture ministers of Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia and other G20 member states, the United Nations Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit and the United Nations Director-General for Food and Agriculture. Agriculture Organization.

The conference will be attended by ambassadors from 15 countries to China.