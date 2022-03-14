Fight and search in a dark game world

In the “Elden Ring” world, players don’t move on their own – again and again they meet characters who bring their own stories with them. Photo: Bandai Namco / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) “Elden Ring”

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki collaborated on the story with fictional author George R.R. Martin, known as the model for Game of Thrones A Song of Ice and Fire. Players embark on a journey to recover the destroyed “Elden Ring” pieces. Along the way you meet a variety of characters with their unique stories.

Players go their own way

The world is completely open in “Elden Ring”. This makes the game somewhat reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but with a darker style. You can only make your way to the next mission or dungeon on your own path, because the game does not specify a fixed path – which means that the journey presents a lot of surprises.

The combat system is also difficult: instead of just killing opponents quickly, you have to adapt in order to assert yourself in battles. Crafted items, collected weapons, or spells can help. But don’t worry: If things get too demanding, you can always escape.

Thanks to regular checkpoints, even newcomers can jump to the “Elden Ring”. However, if you want to play the whole game with all the side quests, you can lose yourself in the huge game world for about 70 hours.

“Elden Ring” is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox and is priced between 60 and 70 euros depending on the platform.

Trailer for the movie “Elden Ring”