Baku, June 13, AZERTAC
A delegation headed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov traveled to London to attend the Fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on June 14.
According to the information conveyed by the Ministry to AZERTAC News Agency, the two sides will discuss the work done after the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Committee at the meeting. In addition, views will be exchanged on the further improvement of the business and investment climate, opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture and other areas.
AZERTAG.AZ :Fifth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation
© Any use of the materials must be specified by hyperlink
If you find an error in the text, mark it by pressing ctrl + enter and send it to us
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”