Fifth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

A delegation headed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov traveled to London to attend the Fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on June 14.

According to the information conveyed by the Ministry to AZERTAC News Agency, the two sides will discuss the work done after the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Committee at the meeting. In addition, views will be exchanged on the further improvement of the business and investment climate, opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture and other areas.