FIFA World Cup 2030: Morocco instead of Ukraine – World Cup app with Spain and Portugal

Morocco will be included in the joint bid of Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup. This was announced by Moroccan Sports Minister Chakib Benmoussa on Tuesday (March 14, 2023) at a joint event of the African Football Associations in the run-up to the FIFA Congress in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

In October 2022, there were still plans to integrate Ukraine into the European application with Spain and Portugal. It is currently unclear how this idea will continue. So Ukraine may be excluded from the application.

Morocco’s requests have not been successful so far

Morocco has been trying in vain to host the World Cup for nearly three decades. Most recently, in 2018, the North African country lost 65:134 in the vote to award the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico. Morocco did not even get all the votes from Africa or all the votes from the Arab countries. If successful, the kingdom will become the second African host after South Africa 2010.

About the King of Morocco Mohammed VI. The World Cup is an aid to infrastructure development. However, the state also provides questionable framework conditions for human rights: homosexuality is illegal and punishable by imprisonment.

The 2030 World Cup will be awarded in 2024

The 2030 World Cup will be awarded at the FIFA Congress 2024. There, a majority vote is required among the FIFA members who have the right to vote in order to receive the award to host the World Cup. FIFA currently has 211 member associations. Associations that participate in an application and those that have been suspended are not allowed to vote.

Competition from South America and Saudi Arabia

The following applications are currently under discussion or already confirmed:

Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay: The World Cup was held in Uruguay for the first time in 1930, and after 100 years South America wants to host the World Cup again.

The World Cup was held in Uruguay for the first time in 1930, and after 100 years South America wants to host the World Cup again. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece: Similar to Qatar, Saudi Arabia is making significant investments in global sport, so far primarily in golf, Formula 1, boxing and Newcastle United football club. Besides the other two countries, the tournament will be on three continents. There are also close political ties between the three countries.

Similar to Qatar, Saudi Arabia is making significant investments in global sport, so far primarily in golf, Formula 1, boxing and Newcastle United football club. Besides the other two countries, the tournament will be on three continents. There are also close political ties between the three countries. Spain, Portugal and Morocco

There is uncertainty about previously planned joint demand Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia. Joint request from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland In favor of EM 2028 application.

FIFA World Cup 2026 with the participation of 48 teams

The 2030 World Cup will be the second tournament in an expanded format with 48 teams. The first tournament with the participation of 48 teams will be held in 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Source: sportschau.de