FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: All Games, Matches, Teams and Results

The Women’s World Cup football tournament will be held from July 20 to August 20, 2023. The ninth Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The first Women’s Football World Cup was held in China in 1991. Record World Champions USA (4). Germany (2) won the title in 2003 and 2007.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teams and Groups

Group A:

New Zealand

Norway

Group B:

Australia

Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C:

Costa Rica

Japan

Zambia

Spain

Group D:

China

Denmark

England

Haiti

Group E:

Netherlands

Portugal

America

Vietnam

Group F:

Brazil

France

Jamaica

Panama

Group G:

Argentina

Italy

Sweden

South Africa

Group H:

Germany

Colombia

Korea

Morocco

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Schedule and Results

July 20, 2023 (Thursday)

New Zealand v Norway 09.00 (Group A)

Australia v Ireland 12.00 (Group B)

July 21, 2023 (Friday)

Nigeria v Canada 04.30 (Group B)

Philippines – Switzerland 07.00 (Group A)

Spain v Costa Rica 09:30 (Group C)

July 22, 2023 (Saturday)

USA-Vietnam 3 am (Group E)

Zambia v Japan 09:00 (Group C)

England v Haiti 11:30am (Group D)

Denmark – China 14.00 (Group D)

July 23, 2023 (Sunday)

Sweden v South Africa 07.00 (Group G)

Netherlands v Portugal 09.30 (Group E)

France v Jamaica 12.00 (Group F)

July 24, 2023 (Monday)

Italy v Argentina 08.00 (Group G)

Germany v Morocco 10.30 (Group H)

Brazil v Panama 1pm (Group F)

July 25, 2023 (Tuesday)

Colombia v Korea 4am (Group H)

New Zealand v Philippines 07.30 (Group A)

Switzerland – Norway 10.00 (Group A)

July 26, 2023 (Wednesday)

Japan – Costa Rica 07.00 (Group C)

Spain v Zambia 09.30 (Group C)

Canada v Ireland 2pm (Group B)

July 27, 2023 (Thursday)

USA – Netherlands 03.00 (Group E)

Portugal v Vietnam 09.30 (Group B)

Australia v Nigeria 12.00 (Group B)

July 28, 2023 (Friday)

Argentina v South Africa 2 AM (Group G)

England v Denmark 10.30 (Group D)

China v Haiti 1pm (Group D)

July 29, 2023 (Saturday)

Sweden – Italy 09.30 (Group G)

France v Brazil 12.00 (Group F)

Panama v Jamaica 2.30pm (Group F)

July 30, 2023 (Sunday)

Korea – Morocco 06.30 (Group H)

Norway – Philippines 09.00 (Group A)

Switzerland v New Zealand 09.00 (Group A)

Germany v Colombia 11.30 (Group H)

July 31, 2023 (Monday)

Costa Rica v Zambia 09.00 (Group C)

Japan – Spain 09.00 (Group C)

Ireland v Nigeria 12.00 (Group B)

Canada v Australia 12.00 (Group B)

August 1, 2023 (Tuesday)

Vietnam – Netherlands 09.00 (Group E)

Portugal – USA 09.00 (Group E)

Haiti v Denmark 1pm (Group D)

China vs England 1pm (Group D)

August 2, 2023 (Wednesday)

South Africa v Italy 09.00 (Group G)

Argentina – Sweden 09.00 (Group G)

Jamaica v Brazil 12.00 (Group F)

Panama v France 12.00 (Group F)

August 3, 2023 (Thursday)

Korea – Germany 12:00 (Group H)

Morocco v Colombia 12.00 (Group H)

August 5, 2023 (Saturday)

Round 16, 1A – 2C 07.00

Round 16, 1C – 2A 10:00 am

August 6, 2023 (Sunday)

Round 16, 1E – 2G 04:00

Round 16, 1G – 2E 11:00 am

August 7, 2023 (Monday)

Round 16, 1D – 2B 09:30

Round 16, 1B – 2D 12:30 pm

August 8, 2023 (Tuesday)

Round 16, 1H – 2F 10:00 am

Round 16, 1F – 2H 13:00

August 11, 2023 (Friday)

Quarter Final, W49 – W51 03:00

Quarter Final, W50 – W52 09:30 am

August 12, 2023 (Saturday)

Quarter Final, W53 – W55 09:00

Quarter Final, W54 – W56 12:30 pm

August 15, 2023 (Tuesday)

Semi-Finals, W57 – W58 10:00 am

Semi Finals, W59 – W60 12:00 pm

August 19, 2023 (Saturday)

Third Place Match, RU61 – RU62 10:00 am

August 20, 2023 (Sunday)

Finals, W61 – W62 12:00 pm

Women’s World Cup 2023: Expected DFB Squad

target

Anne-Catherine Berger (Chelsea)

Merle Fromms (VFL Wolfsburg)

Maria Luisa Kroos (Bayern Munich)

Stina Johannes (Interact Frankfurt)

Security

Sarah Dorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg)

Kathryn Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg)

Sophia Kleinhern (Interact Frankfurt)

Paulina Kurumbigal (DSG Hoffenheim)

Sarai Linder (DSG Hoffenheim)

Sjoeke Nuesken (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg)

Caroline Simon (Bayern Munich)

Midfield/Forward

Nicole Anyomi (Interact Frankfurt)

Joule Brandt (VFL Wolfsburg)

Clara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

Sarah Tabritz (Olympic Lyon)

Laura Freikong (Interact Frankfurt)

Svenja Huth (VFL Wolfsburg)

Lena Latwein (VFL Wolfsburg)

Melanie Leupols (Chelsea)

Sidney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

Lina Magul (Bayern Munich)

Lena Sophie Oberdorf (VFL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg)

Leah Schuller (Bayern Munich)

Tabe Wasmuth (VFL Wolfsburg)

on the call

Fabienne Dongus (TSG Hoffenheim)

Melissa Goesler (DSG Hoffenheim)

Ena Mahmudovic (MSV Duisburg)

Janina Minge (SC Freiburg)

Maximilian Raul (Bayern Munich)

Joel Wedemeyer (VFL Wolfsburg)

Women’s World Cup: All world champion teams since 1991

1991 Women’s World Cup in China:

America

Women’s World Cup 1995 in Sweden:

Norway

1999 Women’s World Cup in USA:

America

Women’s World Cup 2003 in USA:

Germany

Women’s World Cup 2007 in China:

Germany

Women’s World Cup 2011 in Germany:

Japan

Women’s World Cup 2015 in Canada:

America

Women’s World Cup 2019 in France:

America

Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand:

–

