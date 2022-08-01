FIFA 22: This is how you solve the Ruud Gullit SBC Challenge at the lowest possible cost

FIFA 22 August 01, 2022 at 5:53 pm In FIFA 22, you can currently get Ruud Gullit via SBC. We’ll show you how you can put together cheap teams especially for the Prime Icon Card.

This is how you solve the deck-building challenges of Prime Icon R. Gullit at minimal cost. (Source: YouTube screenshot / FutHut)

in FIFA 22 Ruud Gullit is currently available as an Icon SBC and for the player you can complete the Squad Building Challenge as usual.

For a Ruud Gullit with a rating of 94, you pay several million coins or complete the challenge, but this can also be very expensive. YouTuber has collected the cheapest teams for you.

The video shows you the cheapest squad kits with ratings from 97 to 90 as well as the League Fitness 86 squad and the League Legend 86 squad.

If you want to stay up-to-date with current FIFA Ultimate Team events, be sure to check out FUT تقويم calendar Throw.