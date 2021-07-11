FIFA 22: Promo, gameplay and release date – all the info from the reveal!

FIFA 22 was officially revealed today. In addition to the first innovations in gameplay and the trailer, EA has also announced a release date. We have all the information for you.

tonight was FIFA 22 Officially unveiled the first trailer. The next version of EA’s soccer game uses new technology on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and streaming platform Google Stadia, which is supposed to take the game to a new level.

According to EA, HyperMotion enables entire teams to capture on the ground. With this, FIFA 22 wants to make natural action sequences possible in every game situation. “EA’s machine learning algorithm also learns from more than 8.7 million frames with advanced capture and writes new animations in real time,” the press release said. The result should be organic soccer moves in a variety of situations on the field, both with and without the ball.

“FIFA 22 gives millions of fans from around the world the opportunity to get closer to their favorite sport than ever before,” commented Nick Ludica, General Manager of EA SPORTS FIFA. “We know that everyone experiences FIFA in different ways. But the gameplay on the pitch is the constant that holds them all together, and we are pleased to be able to bring so many innovations to the field. HyperMotion amplified this element in the next-gen as well and enabled a game Pioneering football.

EA has also announced a complete redesign of the goalkeeper’s system that allows them to play more consistent and with more character. In Career Mode, you can create your own club in the future, the gameplay in VOLTA mode has been changed and the so-called champions are moving to FIFA Ultimate Team: they are meant to reflect the stories and legends of cult players and fan favorites.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1 For PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Google Stadia. There will be another older version for the Nintendo Switch. Anyone who pre-orders FIFA 22 Ultimate by August 11th will receive a redeemable FUT Heroes player item from December 1. The Ultimate Edition also includes up to 4 days early access, double entitlement (free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S), FIFA Points, and more. You can find more information on the corresponding pre-order website.

