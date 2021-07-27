FIFA 22: EA reveals gameplay, hyper movement and AI in video

FIFA 22 Jul 27, 2021 at 11:55 am EA Sports is now revealing what the gameplay looks like in FIFA 22. Here you can see game scenes as well as developer comments about Hypermotion and AI in the video.

EA brings new information about how to play in FIFA 22. (Source: EA)

EA has a new trailer too FIFA 22 chest. In the Spotlight video, the developers show the gameplay of the new soccer game.

The video is about 30 minutes long and basically shows the developers talking about the new features of FIFA 22. On the other hand, it is strange that the gameplay takes up very little video.

External content

from youtube At this point you will find a file Video from YouTubewhich completes the article. You can view this with one click. I agree to display external content to me. This allows personal data to be transferred to third party platforms. More on this on our site private policy.

The main theme is excessive movement, because technology should allow for a more realistic game. Hypermotion exists for PS5And Xbox Series X And google stadia.

The developers also explain what Tactical AI is all about. This should ensure that AI-controlled players play better.

FIFA 22

Do you want to know what FIFA 22 looks like? Take a look at these screenshots.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, 2021 for computer, PS4PS5 Xbox One And Xbox X/S. If you want to bridge the time until release with another game, please take a look at our game Game-Release-Liste.

” Hint: Best VPN Providers for More Security and Data Protection