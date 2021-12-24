Felix Auger-Aliassime is Canada Tennis Player of the Year

World number 11, Felix Auger-Aliassime, was named best male tennis player of the year in Canada. Auger-Aliassime took home two other awards as Tennis Canada also chose him as Male Player of the Year and Male Solo Player of the Year.

21-year-old Auger-Aliassime did not win his first ATP title this year, but reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open and made his first appearance in the top ten. “Felix, Dennis and Jaden have had excellent seasons and we are very excited to honor them today,” said Michael Downey, President and CEO of Tennis Club of Canada.

“In the challenging circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, all three have found ways to stand out and perform exceptionally well. Felix – the first Canadian to reach the men’s US Open semi-finals – continued his rapid rise and climbed to 10th in the world.

Denis was the first player since Milos Raonic to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals before losing to world number one Novak Djokovic.

Auger-Alessem has improved since the appointment of Toni Nadal

Auger-Aliassime added Uncle Tony to his coaching staff earlier this year and his game has improved since then.

“Yeah, that was good I mean. Through the conversations, by working in front of Platz, I think I can just learn and take a lot of information from Tony and then cross it and see what I can get from her, you learn.”

He’s a great source of motivation and, above all, a source of self-confidence and confidence when he’s out there, said Auger-Aliassime on The Match Point Canada podcast. Auger-Aliassime played confidently in 2021 and credited that to coach Nadal.

“I think, to sum up what Tony brought this year, he brought a lot of confidence in the team that we’re on the right track, he brought with him confidence that it’s going to be a challenge to get to the semi-finals of a Grand Slam but it’s something that can be done, something normal and not unusual. It gave me and my team a lot of confidence,” Auger-Aliassime explained.