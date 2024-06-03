Federal Court: Non-biological mother gets visitation rights

– The ex gets visitation rights for the children they want together Two women who were previously in a registered partnership fought over custody of their children. The federal court has now decided in favor of the non-biological mother.

The Federal Court of Lausanne has issued its ruling on a custody dispute between two women who were previously in a relationship. Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Court has settled a dispute between two women who previously lived in a registered partnership over the right to visit their children. The non-biological mother is allowed to see the children because they were born with the desire to start a family.

The two women had been living in a registered partnership since September 2015. In early 2016, one of the women gave birth to a daughter, and a year and a half later she gave birth to twins. The children were conceived in Spain by artificial insemination. Only the biological mother was registered in the civil registry.

The partners finally split in September 2018. The mother’s ex-partner has not seen the children since. The registered partnership was dissolved in December 2019. The separation was fraught with conflict, as evidenced by a Federal Court ruling published on Monday.

Children’s interests

Initially, the Geneva judicial system denied the former partner the right to maintain personal relationships with the children. The judges considered that these visits were not in the interests of the children, given the conflict between the women.

The Federal Court twice overturned the lower court rulings. It was stated that the judicial system in Geneva did not sufficiently take into account the criteria for the desire of the former partner to start a family.

After a second refusal by the Federal Court, the Geneva Cantonal Court decided that the former partner of the biological mother should be recognized as the “figure of parental attachment for the children”. The mother appealed this opinion before the Federal Court.

Switzerland’s highest court has now stated that the lower court correctly assessed the context and circumstances of the case. There are no exceptional reasons justifying refusal to have personal relationships with children in a supervised environment. (Ruling 5A_76/2024 issued on May 1, 2024)



