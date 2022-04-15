Features announced in March are finally here

We’ve been reporting a lot about the recent innovations for Live View on Pixel phones. But what has always been a thing until now is the time German users wait for the announced innovations. What Google announced the Pixel Feature Drop in March is now truly on German Pixel smartphones.

For me, having a look at the settings shortly before the holidays was worth it again. A total of three new points are now available in live view. On one hand is the battery indicator for connected Bluetooth devices, which I’ve had for a few days.

The security check is also new to me. The countdown to detected emergencies is now also shown directly in the live view. An earthquake warning is now also available. If an earthquake of at least a magnitude of 4.5 is measured “nearby,” there is a warning.

All new options are activated by default.