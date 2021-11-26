FCZ-Südkurve will be closed for Derbyn

1/6 At the end of October, FCZ fans threw Beyros in the GC sector.

The last Zurich derby saw big waves. FCZ’s chaos threw Beyros into the GC fan sector after 3:3 in October. Now the league announces that Al-Madina club supporters will be punished. FCZ was fined “with two sector D (south curve) suspensions in the next two home games against GC and a third suspension on probation”. In addition, both clubs – whether FCZ or GC – charge a fine of 20,000 francs.

“The current decision of the Disciplinary Committee can be appealed by both clubs within five days in the NFL Court of Appeals.”

Less penalty than 2011

As early as October 2011, the southern curve caused the Bayrou scandal and the so-called disgrace to Zurich. At that time, too, chaos threw petals into the GC sector. Judgment at that time? Ghost derby plus a fine of 50,000 francs per club – 30,000 francs more this time.

Additionally, FCZ subsequently lost the match 3-0 forfait because the torch was thrown during the match.

The next derby is in February

FCZ’s luck: In the upcoming matches, the club currently playing at the top of the table can count on support from their ranks. Die-hard fans will also be in attendance at the derby in February – at which time GC holds the rights to its land. FCZ won’t host until April. Then the south curve should stay outside. (my mom)

1/6 At the end of October, FCZ fans threw Beyros in the GC sector.

2/6 After the final whistle, the FCZ supporters leave their places on the south curve and go up to the athletics track in Letzigrund.





5/6 A video clip shows how trailers reach the track using a ladder.

6/6 The question arises of how to smuggle the ladder stairs into the stadium.

How did you get into the stadium? So FCZ Chaos climbs onto the field with a ladder( 00:42 )