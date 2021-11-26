sport

FCZ-Südkurve will be closed for Derbyn

November 26, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/6

    At the end of October, FCZ fans threw Beyros in the GC sector.

  • 2/6

    After the final whistle, the FCZ supporters leave their places on the south curve and go up to the athletics track in Letzigrund.

  • 5/6

    A video clip shows how trailers reach the track using a ladder.

  • 6/6

    The question arises of how to smuggle the ladder stairs into the stadium.

The last Zurich derby saw big waves. FCZ’s chaos threw Beyros into the GC fan sector after 3:3 in October. Now the league announces that Al-Madina club supporters will be punished. FCZ was fined “with two sector D (south curve) suspensions in the next two home games against GC and a third suspension on probation”. In addition, both clubs – whether FCZ or GC – charge a fine of 20,000 francs.

“The current decision of the Disciplinary Committee can be appealed by both clubs within five days in the NFL Court of Appeals.”

See also  Source - Dolphin Cook in the Minnesota Vikings season finale against the Detroit Lions after the death of the father

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *