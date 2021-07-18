FCB injury fears: After Hernandez, Davies also injured أصيب

After Lucas Hernandez’s loss, Bayern Munich’s second left-back was also injured.

Alphonso Davies will miss the German champions for several weeks with an ankle injury.

A new addition could get into the breach.

The new season has yet to start, and alarm bells are ringing at Bayern Munich. After Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies was also knocked out of the German Championship. Davies was injured in the Canadian national team, and according to the Munich team, he injured his left ankle ligaments on Monday. And the absence of new coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team “until further notice.”

With left-backs failing, new player Omar Richards could get a quick test. Richards has moved for free from English second-tier football club Reading to the German champions.

Hernandez will miss Bayern for several weeks

Like Davies, who did not have surgery and returned to Munich for rehabilitation, French world champion Hernandez was injured in the national team. He had to undergo surgery for a tear in the medial meniscus on his left knee. According to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, he will be absent “for a few weeks”, while “Kicker” reported “at least six weeks off”.

The Bundesliga’s opener on August 13 is likely to come too early for the 25-year-old. Davis, who missed the Gold Cup with Canada, has to get back in shape and recover in competitive matches after being injured.

Bayern began preparations last week with a side club. EM participants do not begin training until the last week of July or the beginning of August. The first test match will be on Saturday, then Munich will play 1. FC Köln in Villingen. (dpa/lh)