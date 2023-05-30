FC St. Gallen 1879 – 20230529_Info-Homegame-Sion

On White Monday, at 4.30pm, the last match of the season will be played at Kebunpark against FC Sion.

Last game of the season

There are still 90 minutes to play in the current season, and in this last game of the 2022/23 season, FC St. Gallen will host 1879 FC Sion on White Monday. In this game, too, we look forward to your big and loud support if our team wants to end the campaign with a win.

Pre-sale tickets are available here





Your JAKO jersey

Our first team will wear a special jersey against Sion. We’ve been playing at kybunpark for 15 years, and JAKO has accompanied us on our way for 15 years. The unique jersey honors jerseys from 2008 to 2023, which were designed in close collaboration with JAKO. It combines the signature styles and features of jerseys of yesteryear in a special design.

Your shirt can Connected Or purchased from the kybunpark fan shop. This is open on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm and on match day against Sion from 12 noon.











ramp sale

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, there will be a big end of season sale in Sector D of kybunpark with a wide selection of fan articles. Get jerseys, training apparel, fleece and more at great prices.





Season subscription 2023/24

Through Tuesday, May 30, 2023, existing season subscribers will have the opportunity to extend their seasonal subscription for the next season. Grab the chance and secure your spot in kybunpark for the 2023/24 season. We look forward to counting on your support in the new season.

fcsg.ch/abo





Do not enter the field

We would like to remind all fans that at any time – not even after a match – they are not allowed to enter the playing field at kybunpark. Anyone who does not comply is harming not only themselves, but also FC St. Gallen 1879. See also Call from Captain Lukas Gortler.