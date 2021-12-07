FC Barcelona threatens the worst case in the Champions League against Bayern Munich – the Xavi fanfare is already nearing its end

Xavi jumped out of dugout, pointed wildly, and talked to his players – but that didn’t help.

Finally there was one on Sunday 0-1 defeat at home in the league against Betis Sevilla And thus the first bankruptcy of Barcelona club under the supervision of the new coach and the idol club (in the fourth half) for reservation.

“It’s a painful defeat. We are angry, upset and sad,” the 41-year-old said dejectedly. “We missed the opportunity. (to go up in the table; editor’s note)Because we made a mistake against a direct competitor.”

This error occurred in the 79th minute, when the Blaugrana moved too far and then encountered a counterattack by the guests. Juanmi gratefully accepted the hosts’ invitation and dried up in front of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Instead of climbing to one point in the table with the Andalusians, who are currently in third place with 30 points, Barcelona (23 points) remains in seventh place and thus outside the European positions. The gap in the Champions League standings is currently six points.

The first wave of ecstasy swept away at the moment.

Xavi’s tenure so far is like a roller coaster ride

Jordi Alba said: “It’s a step back, but we have to keep working. Barcelona are always obligated to win – especially at home. We don’t. This season we are also having a hard time winning away from home.” Point.

In fact, the Catalans have managed to win once away from home this season ( 3-1 at Villarreal ) back down. Similar to Barcelona’s entire season, Xavi’s tenure so far is like riding a roller coaster.

Football expert Jose Luis Prados von also pins high hopes on a calm future Eurosport in Madrid Not.

“Obviously Barcelona’s main problem is the attack. The many failures in the storm have a huge impact, which Xavi’s predecessor Ronald Koeman had to contend with, and who was unable to find a solution to this problem. It remains to be seen if Xavi finds the solution it could be Guardiola.” The new or the new crif, but he does not have the players to achieve more this season,” the expert said.

Barcelona coach Xavi during the match against Espanyol Barcelona Photocredit: Getty Images

Barcelona threatens the worst situation in Munich

Xavi clearly understands the difficulty of his task in getting Barcelona back to the top and ruthlessly put his finger on the wound after Betis’ bankruptcy. “We have to improve a lot of things,” he said.

However, he doesn’t have much time for that. Already on Wednesday (9:00 pm local time Liveticker ) The next “final”, as Xavi himself called it, is on the program of FC Barcelona. The Catalan team almost beat Bayern Munich on the last day of the Champions League to book a ticket to the knockout stage.

Only if they succeed in Munich will the Blaugrana be in the last 16. Barcelona must, however as the first leg (0:3) Going empty-handed or just equalizing and Benfica winning Lisbon in the parallel match against Dynamo Kiev (9:00 pm), the Catalans will have to cancel the sails in the first division after the preliminary round.

Not only from a sports point of view, but especially from an economic point of view, this will be a huge blow to the office For the financially distressed club

“In the budget plan, Barcelona calculated that they will reach the quarter-finals of the first division, which means that they will lose around 20 million euros if they are eliminated early. Depending on how far they reach the European League, the loss can be reduced,” said Eurosport expert Prados. However, even if they win the European League, they will earn only 15 million euros.”

Gerard Pique (Barcelona) during the first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich Photocredit: Getty Images

Xavi optimistic before the “final” against Bayern Munich

Despite the “shock before the final” against Betis, as the Spanish “sport” topped, Xavi was optimistic ahead of the summit on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena.

“I can see that the team can go to Munich and win,” he said. “We have no other choice. We have to fight like animals.”

Bayern coach Nagelsmann also spoke forcefully to the Catalans in the pre-match press conference: “They defend more actively and a little higher under Xavi. The counter pressure is also more than when he played under Pep Guardiola. Barcelona is still a very good team with players world-class.”

Now, it’s up to Xavi and his team to prevent the worst case with a sense of accomplishment in Munich and also to evoke similar euphoria when the new coach takes over.

