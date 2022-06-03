Artificial intelligence is now performing many tasks in the field of science. What are their strengths and in what areas can they be more than an assistant?

Automated sky search: the starry sky over the Ming’antu Observatory of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Photo: dpa

FAZ Knowledge – Podcasts also available ItunesAnd the spotifyAnd the DeezerAnd the google podcast Available. Subscribe there and never miss a new episode. Of course, we are also available in other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ Knowledge” there. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.

Sybil Anderl Field Editor, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section. Joachim Muller-Jung Field Editor, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

Please send questions and suggestions to: [email protected]

You can find all our podcasts over here.

This podcast episode papers:

current paper:

Behind the math:

Blog post: