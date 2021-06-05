Fauci reacts to detected emails

Keystone-sda.ch 1/8 Anthony Fauci, 80, describes self-criticism as an “attack on science”.

The Washington Post via Getty Images 2/8 Anthony Fauci holds his head next to colleague Deborah Birx as US President Donald Trump speaks. Trump was quick to mute the scientists.

Keystone-sda.ch 3/8 Republicans continue to criticize Fauci. Even US Senator Josh Hawley, 41, called for his resignation via Twitter.







France Press agency 7/8 President Joe Biden, 71, continues to support the chief scientist.

imago photos / UPI photos 8/8 Jen Psaki, 42, a White House press spokeswoman, describes Fauci as an “undeniable gain.”

Anthony Fauci, 80, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a hero — and a hate figure — during the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Because former President Donald Trump denied him (74) and was threatened and insulted by critics.

When Fauci posted thousands of pages of email earlier this week, Republican critics weren’t coming by long. For example, Senator Josh Hawley, 41, a close Trump ally, called on Fauci to step down in a tweet. He writes: “It is time for Fauci to resign.”

Now Fauci is resisting. He described the Republican attacks as “inappropriate” and “misleading,” the Hill newspaper reported. In an interview with the US station MSNBC, he described the recent attacks against him as an “attack on science.” “My job was to develop a vaccine,” he asserts. He went on to say that he was able to do so with the talented scientists at his institute. “Anything else is just a terrible distraction. But it’s all nonsense,” says Fauci.

The latest criticism from Republicans is primarily about Fauci’s view of the origins of the coronavirus. So far, Fauci has publicly doubted that the laboratory theory will prove correct. However, it can be seen from the emails that have now been published that he did not refuse to doubt the beginning of the epidemic.

Compared to CNN on Thursday, he said, “I still think the most likely cause is animal-to-person infection. But I’m still completely open to the fact that there could be another source — it could also be a laboratory leak.”

He told MSNBC that he believed it was important to find the true origin in order to prevent future outbreaks of the virus.

Biden’s support