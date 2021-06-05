Fauci reacts to detected emails

Anthony Fauci, 80, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a hero — and a hate figure — during the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Because former President Donald Trump denied him (74) and was threatened and insulted by critics.
When Fauci posted thousands of pages of email earlier this week, Republican critics weren’t coming by long. For example, Senator Josh Hawley, 41, a close Trump ally, called on Fauci to step down in a tweet. He writes: “It is time for Fauci to resign.”
Now Fauci is resisting. He described the Republican attacks as “inappropriate” and “misleading,” the Hill newspaper reported. In an interview with the US station MSNBC, he described the recent attacks against him as an “attack on science.” “My job was to develop a vaccine,” he asserts. He went on to say that he was able to do so with the talented scientists at his institute. “Anything else is just a terrible distraction. But it’s all nonsense,” says Fauci.
The latest criticism from Republicans is primarily about Fauci’s view of the origins of the coronavirus. So far, Fauci has publicly doubted that the laboratory theory will prove correct. However, it can be seen from the emails that have now been published that he did not refuse to doubt the beginning of the epidemic.
Compared to CNN on Thursday, he said, “I still think the most likely cause is animal-to-person infection. But I’m still completely open to the fact that there could be another source — it could also be a laboratory leak.”
He told MSNBC that he believed it was important to find the true origin in order to prevent future outbreaks of the virus.
Biden’s support
Fauci continues to receive support from the government. President Joe Biden, 71, said Friday that he continued his talk about Dr. Fauci is convinced.” Jane Psaki, 42, the White House press spokeswoman, also found positive words. She described the medical advisor as an “undeniable gain”. (ouch)
