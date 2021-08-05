Fastned has opened a new fast charging station on the A71 near Schweinfurt

Until August 5, 2021 at 10:39 CET

European fast charging company Fastned is accelerating the expansion of its e-vehicle charging infrastructure and today opens another fast charging station, this time on the A71 near Schweinfurt. This is already the case all over Germany 22. Fastned fast charging hub. The company has been leading the mobility transformation for ten years.

Amsterdam / Cologne / Schweinfurt, August 5, 2021

A71, Exit 30 Schweinfurt-West: Here, the yellow roofs with solar panels visible from afar slide straight into the field of view. Fastned’s new fast charging hub enables electric vehicle drivers to charge quickly and easily. There are two types of fast chargers availableIt can charge up to four cars at the same time with a power of 300 kW.

The waiting time for express shipping does pass during the flight, but if you still don’t want to miss a cup of coffee or a small purchase, you can shop at Rewe right there. Sanitary facilities are also available. In the near future, a fast food restaurant belonging to the brand is slated to follow Burger King in the immediate vicinity.

Site suggestions are welcome

“Following our recent openings in Dinslaken and Wiesentheid, both not far from the A3, we are now constantly following through on seeing a comprehensive fast-charging infrastructure network also in Schweinfurt. Schweinfurt is one of ten projects to be implemented across Germany in the next few months. We attach special importance For locations near the highway, because express shipping should be straightforward and easy for everyone.We’re always open to more suggestions for locations, says Fastned CEO Michel Langzall.

Fastned opens a new loading center near Schweinfurt

Photo: Fastned

About Fastned

fasted It has been developing the fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Europe since 2012. Fastned’s mission is to accelerate the transition to electric mobility by giving electric vehicle drivers the freedom to drive. The company based in Amsterdam operates 158 Fast charging stations in Holland, Germany, UK, Belgium and Switzerland. The company specializes in the development and operation of express charging infrastructure. Drivers can charge their electric vehicle in 15 minutes for a range of up to 300 kilometres. fasted Listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS tape: FAST).

