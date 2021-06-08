Fastly cloud configuration error: UK government and media sites down for an hour – Panorama – Society

Top News

June 8, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Several sites around the world were unavailable for about an hour on Tuesday due to a web service provider failure. Among others, the British government website, Reddit platform and news portals of the Guardian, New York Times, Financial Times and France’s Le Monde newspaper were affected. An error message was displayed instead of the content.

The reason for the failure was a problem with the Fastly cloud service, which caches the content of Internet pages so that they can be accessed more quickly. Fastly said that the cause was a configuration error that was detected and fixed. After that, the affected sites are back online. Some of them switched to other service providers beforehand.

