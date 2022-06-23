AOC Agon Pro AG344UXM

Fast widescreen gaming monitor with mini LED backlight



presenters on this topic

AOC is expanding the range of Agon gaming monitors with the high-quality 34-inch Agon Pro AG344UXM. The 21:9 UWQHD monitor with a refresh rate of 170Hz supports DisplayHDR 1000 and provides USB-C inputs with a KVM switch.

AOC uses a fast UWQHD panel with small LED backlighting and 1,152 dimming areas for the 34-inch Agon Pro AG344UXM gaming monitor. (Photo: AOC)

According to the manufacturer, AOC’s Agon Pro AG344UXM is a high-end modelobserver For ambitious players. 21:9 IPSTeam With a high resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, it is equipped with a minilampsBacklit provides up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and, most importantly, 1152 local dimming zones. Thus, the AG344UXM is certified for VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and is designed to optimally display areas of the image very bright and deep shadows at the same time.

A refresh rate of 170Hz and a GtG response time of 1ms should ensure games without tearing or stuttering. Via QuickSwitch wired remote control or G-Menusoftware Six game modes can be selected and other additions such as the crosshair overlay. The display can also be adjusted according to the user’s preferences by adjusting the height. for optics logotourch And the RGB– Integrated LED light strips at the back, two 8W speakers with DTS for good sound without headphones.

Photo Gallery

Games and productive work

Agon Pro AG344UXM should be suitable not only for gaming on a computer, but also for productive work, for example with video or graphics applications. This should enable not only higher resolution, but also 10-bit color depth, 99 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage and 100 percent sRGB.

in communication is HDMI port 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB-C connection with DisplayPort functionality and 90 Watt Power Delivery. Integrated KVMkeys And the 4-port USB hub with USB-B port allows uploading to two computers at the same time, such as a gaming PC and notebook, controlled by a set of input devices connected to the monitor. Picture-by-Picture mode is also offered.

The 34-inch Agon Pro AG344UXM should be available from July and will cost €1,849 (RRP) costs.

(No.: 48423143)