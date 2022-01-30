Fassnacht secures three points for YB against Lugano

Master YB can keep the pressure on Leader Zurich. Bernese’s team defeated Lugano and won 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Christian Wassnacht.
Young Boys – Lugano 1: 0 (0: 0)
22,247 spectators. – S. R. Schärer. – Tor: 72. Vasnacht (Soleimani) 1: 0.
Young Boys: Racciopi. Maceras, Lauber; Lustenburger, Lefort (71. Bloom); Fassnacht, Martins (60. Sulejmani), Sierro (82. Zesiger), Rieder; Mambimbi (60. Kanga), Siebatcheu.
Lugano: Siby. Hajrizi (76. Aliseda), Daprela, Ziegler; LaVanci, Durer (84. Marek), Lovric, Haile Selassie (62. Facchiniti), Yuri (84. Nicholas Mussi); Bhutanese. Cellar.
Notes: Young Boys without Elijah, Garcia, Von Palmos, Montero, Petinat, Zebenden (all infected), nasmei (end of quarantine), Momi Ngamaleo and Kamara (both in the African Cup). Lugano without a goalkeeper, Sabbatini (both suspended), Guidotti, Mahmoud, Gomorrah, Nicolas Mossi and Felipe (all injured). 20-year-old Lewin Bloom debuted in the Premier League. Warnings: Lauber 12 (fault), 33 Martins (fault), 66 Lofrick (fault).
