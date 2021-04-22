Farming Simulator 22 – the first teaser trailer has been announced and will be released in 2021

The new “Farming Simulator 22” will debut later this year for Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Giants Software and Astragon Entertainment announced the launch of “Farming Simulator 22”, which will be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac and Google Stadia. The first teaser trailer sets the mood.

“Including new features and improvements, Farming Simulator 22 allows all budding farmers to create their own creative farms – regardless of age or real profession. Either alone or with a group of up to eight players on consoles and 16 on PCs and consoles. Mac and Stadia. ” “New types of fruits, new maps, new machines, and new brands are only the beginning. In addition, a snowfall is anticipated: Players must be prepared for the beginning of the Four Seasons plus other features that Giants Software will soon reveal.”

More depth of the game in the farming simulator

Thanks to a large number of innovations, Farming Simulator 22 provides more depth and fun freedom than ever before. Two new maps as well as an updated version of the Erlengrat Alps map provide plenty of space for different farms.

More than 400 machines and devices from more than 100 real agricultural plants, including new classes, included improved and more realistic simulations. But even new players will easily immerse themselves in the world of farming, livestock and forestry.

Immersive farming worlds thanks to technology upgrade