Far Cry 6: Ubisoft releases new details

Ubisoft has released new information about Far Cry 6. The popular co-op mode is preserved, but the map editor is no longer needed.
The basics in brief
- Ubisoft has released new details about Far Cry 6.
- The game should be completely playable in co-op mode.
- The new Far Cry game is scheduled to appear on October 7, 2021.
In the AMA (Ask Me Anything) session put together by Ubisoft reddit Far Cry 6 has announced new details.
According to the French video game company The entire game should be playable in co-op mode. This means that the entire game can be played with friends. But with the latest innovations from Ubisoft It no longer gives a map editor.
Players will be able to continue the game after the main story. This was announced before Chief Game Designer David Greville. It was also reported that gender selection had no effect on the procedure.
Moreover, there should be more weapons and motorcycle engines than ever before. Fans still have to be patient. The new Far Cry 6 game is scheduled to appear on October 7, 2021.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”