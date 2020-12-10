Fantasy Football Week 14: It starts, sits, sleeps and collapses every NFL schedule match

Getty Images



Most of the Fantasy playoff leagues begin this week. If you’ve been reading this, then you either have succeeded or have a great opportunity to be there next week. This is the time to review your entire list and make sure you know why everyone is there. Of course there’s no bad reason keeping a good player you might start, but anyone you have who is not sure of their start is likely a candidate to drop out.

Can you add a second midfielder or second summer time? If you are streaming these placements, it is best to stay at least one week ahead by finding the matches you like in Week 15. Also, check your opponent’s lineup at Week 14 and see if they are weak in a position – if he or she, you can Hide DST / Player you don’t want him to use on your seat. Anything that wins this week – and be strong next week.

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

