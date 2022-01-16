Fantastic comeback – Frisker Ragetley jumps to victory – sport

Graubünden’s Andrei Ragitley immediately celebrated his first World Cup victory on downhill style since his critical knee injury.

What a comeback for Andrei Ragitley. The Graubünden free skater won the World Cup Slopestyle at Font Romeu in France. It was his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in the spring of last year. At the time, the 23-year-old had damaged his posterior cruciate ligament, internal ligament and meniscus.

On Sunday, after nearly ten months of no competition, the world champion downhill style immediately relegated the competition to the lower ranks. As if he never got away, he won the contest with 86.36 points, nearly four points ahead of his closest catch.

His plan to get back in shape for the Olympics appears to be working successfully.

More Swiss in the top ten

Fabian Bosch was ranked as the second best Swiss in sixth place, Valentin Morel took eighth, and another Swiss reached the top ten.



