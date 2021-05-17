Fans translate Dialog from Aboriginal people

The Mohawk language in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is original but without subtitles. Now fans have translated the dialogues into English.
- In the middle of “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” is an untranslated foreign language.
- It is the language of the Mohawk of the Native Americans.
- Fans of the game have now translated the corresponding dialogues into English.
With the help of experts, fans have translated all of Kanien’kehá’s dialogue: ka (Mohawk) in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla into English. This was mentioned by the “Kotaku” gaming portal.
Native language comes roughly in the middle of the story in the game. And that’s when Evior makes a trip to Vineland. This location in the game is located on the coast of North America.
Since the protagonist does not understand the language of Kanien’kehá: ka, the game does not offer any corresponding subtitles. But the language itself is real. Developer Ubisoft It claims to have worked with various citizens to ensure authenticity.
The translation done now is discussed by the community in the next video.
Fans have now translated all of the Mohawk dialogs into “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”.
