François Montaude has been active in digital arts for a long time and works in two and three dimensions. Following a fan show of Sega’s Shenmue, the Frenchman is now back with (animated) images of Doom 3, which he’s at least partially revived with Unreal Engine 5. The video recordings in particular are compelling with clearly revised 3D models of some zombies, as obligated the chubby demon Montagu With more beauty. The original play of light and impressively dense particle effects are eye-catching. The artist is left open whether Montagu has plans to complete and publish his transfer.

Doom 3: Graphically impressive even then

The horror game Doom 3 was released in August 2004 and chose Mars in the year 2145 as the setting. The Union Aerospace Corporation (UAC) has grown into the most powerful organization in existence with nearly unlimited resources and has established a research facility on Mars beyond legal and ethical boundaries. The player assumes the role of a Marine who investigates the harrowing experiences of the Delta Labs User Account Control Department. They let all hell break loose in the complex, so that the hero has to defend himself almost non-stop using both conventional and unconventional firearms.

When it came out, Doom 3 was really impressed with its graphics and presentation. Here, the shooter made use of mostly closed level rooms and the prevailing darkness, which made many elements of the game look more impressive than they actually were. On the PC, Doom 3 scored a record 87, while the Xbox version scored 88.

source: The dark side of games