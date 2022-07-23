Fallout 76: House and Deals

If you are fallout 76 If you’ve been playing on Steam and haven’t had the chance to try out explorations, now would be the best time to get started. Set off on our first two missions in a houseMeet new Responders in the Whitespring Refuge, complete daily Asylum missions, and try some new rewards. Once you have completed the gameplay test, please share your thoughts and experiences with us so that we can continue to improve the explorations and make it the best possible gaming experience.

From now on, both supplier Murmrgh and Minerva are waiting for you with offers!

Check out Purveyor’s Shop at Rusty Pick in Ash Heap to stock up on your home’s armory. Here you get 25% discount on all legendary weapons and armor you pay for using Legendary Notes. And then, look for Minerva in Crater, Fort Atlas, or Foundation. She has much more item schemes than usual to invest her hard-earned gold bars in. Both actions expire Monday 25 JulyAnd the Around 6:00 pm.