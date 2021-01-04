Falcons officially own Choice # 4

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The request was updated after the Raiders-Broncos result.

With the top two places in the NFL Draft Order closed before Week 17 began, the best thing the Atlanta Falcons could do after losing 44-27 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers was to take third place – if the Houston Texans could knock out The Tennessee Titans at a later time. from today.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, Texas lost and now the Falcons officially own Pick # 4 in the April Draft. Although both Houston and Atlanta finished with marks of the year 4–12, Texas had the highest selection (which is owned by the Miami Dolphins) due to its lower schedule strength. Atlanta did not make the fourth overall choice in its draft history.

As of now, our top five picks have been secured.

Choose number 6-18 – the teams that will not qualify for the playoffs – will be completed at the conclusion of Sunday’s match between Washington and Philadelphia.

The ranking is determined by the strength of their opponents’ schedule. Other break-even tools include semester breaks, conference tiebreakers, tiebreakers for interference, and coin toss. Remember, the NFL has expanded the playoff match to seven teams from each conference starting this year.