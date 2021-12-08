Falcon 6X Engine Approved

With the engine’s approval, Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 6X removes another hurdle on its way to commissioning. Pratt & Whitney Canada has received Canadian certification for the PW812D.

Aviation Canada approved the Canadian Pratt & Whitney PW812D engine. The engine will power Dassault Aviation’s new Falcon 6X from France, which made its maiden flight on March 10, 2021 and should be approved at the end of 2022. This was announced by Pratt & Whitney Canada and Dassault Aviation.





“We are delighted to be announced by Transport Canada that the PW812D engine has reached this significant certification milestone,” said Maria Della Posta, President of Pratt & Whitney Canada. Eric Trapper, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, added, “We congratulate Pratt & Whitney Canada on obtaining Type Certification for the PW812D engine. It is a huge step forward in terms of fuel efficiency, serviceability and performance, and helps that the 6X engine will be a Falcon Excellent new. With this achievement and the smooth running of our test program, we are on our way to getting the Falcon 6X up and running successfully and on time.”





According to the manufacturer, the PW812D has been tested for more than 4900 hours, of which more than 1150 hours are in flight. 20,000 hours of testing were specified for the motor core. Pratt & Whitney said the entire PW800 family has been tested for more than 130,000 hours, including nearly 40,000 hours in flight. The PW800 shares a common core with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine, which has completed more than 11 million flight hours since its launch in 2016. According to the manufacturer, it is the most modern, most efficient and most environmentally friendly engine in its class with exponential improvements in fuel consumption, emissions and noise compared to With the current generation of engines. The Falcon 6X engine should also offer advantages in terms of maintenance.

Dassault Aviation – A. Bonfort The Falcon 6X is scheduled to enter service at the end of 2022.

Falcon 6X in flight tests

There are currently three Falcon 6X aircraft in testing with the PW812D. The drive provides 60 kN of thrust and should give the new aircraft a range of up to 5,100 nautical miles (9450 km) at Mach 0.85. According to Dassault Aviation, more than 500 flight hours and 150 flights have been completed as part of the pilot campaign. Test pilots praised the handling of the aircraft, which is making steady progress on the way to type adoption planned for the end of 2022. The first production aircraft with a fully-equipped cabin will soon be included in the development program. This aircraft is designed to fly around the world to assess real-world performance. Dassault Avation claims to use sustainable fuel for flight tests.



