Fake model defrauded Italian volleyball players for 700 thousand euros

November 27, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Volleyball player Roberto Casanega was the victim of an outright scam called “catfishing”.

    For years it was believed that he was the “virtual boyfriend” of Alessandra Ambrosio. But behind her was a gang of scammers.

    The Italian transferred a total of about 700,000 euros to a woman who presented herself as Ambrosio.

    The Brazilian model has been in a relationship with co-star Richard Lee since the spring of 2021.

Hello, this is Alessandra Ambrosio. If you hear this sentence on the phone, many people’s pulse will likely be much higher. However, on a second thought, they soon found out that it was a fake call. The idea that Roberto Casanega (42 years old) did not seem to have.

For nearly 14 years, the Italian volleyball player, who plays in Italy’s Serie B, thought 40-year-old Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was his girlfriend. On the TV show “Le Iene”, the 42-year-old revealed that he transferred nearly 700,000 euros to the woman during this time. But the money ended up with a gang of crooks.

