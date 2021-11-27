Fake model defrauded Italian volleyball players for 700 thousand euros

1/5 Volleyball player Roberto Casanega was the victim of an outright scam called “catfishing”.

5/5 The Brazilian model has been in a relationship with co-star Richard Lee since the spring of 2021.

Hello, this is Alessandra Ambrosio. If you hear this sentence on the phone, many people’s pulse will likely be much higher. However, on a second thought, they soon found out that it was a fake call. The idea that Roberto Casanega (42 years old) did not seem to have.

For nearly 14 years, the Italian volleyball player, who plays in Italy’s Serie B, thought 40-year-old Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was his girlfriend. On the TV show “Le Iene”, the 42-year-old revealed that he transferred nearly 700,000 euros to the woman during this time. But the money ended up with a gang of crooks.

You’ve never met in person

In 2008, a colleague named Manuela gave him a number from another woman named Maya. After a few phone calls, she said that it was actually Alessandra Ambrosio and that she was using the name Maya as a pseudonym.

Maya said several times that she would like to meet Kazaniga. But this never happened: “I made up a thousand excuses, like illness or work. But I fell in love with that sound,” the volleyball player said. Over the years, he has repeatedly sent money to support his “girlfriend.”

The introverted and naive man

Cazzaniga even asked for money from his friends and relatives. And it was these who finally asked him to report the case. He himself was blinded by love and never questioned what had happened.