Facebook Crash – And What QAnon and Schwurbler Did With It

For some it was a server issue, for QAnon – again – the beginning of the end of times. On the other hand, the German department was at odds over what it means for the failure of Facebook’s “deep state networks”.

This column is actually called “Late Night USA,” but today we still end up in German-speaking countries – even if the root of the evil described below lies in the United States.

Because on the one hand it’s about Facebook – and on the other about the QAnon conspiracy theorists and other followers: The social network was not only served up by the whistleblower, it was also completely down for hours on Monday. In addition to Facebook, Instagram and Gmail were also affected.

“The only thing that happened yesterday was the Americans for the first time in years,” Slurs on Late Night ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ host. The reason for this was a disconnection between Facebook’s internal servers. “But the Qunun group saw it differently.”

Hey, look at my aluminum hat.

Kimmel explains, “They think it was the beginning of who they are black out To name.” A national blackout is long overdue for ten days: “I don’t know if this means the lights will go out or the media will go out. I don’t know, but they think everyone from Tom Hanks to Joe Biden will be arrested along the way.”

Kimmel can’t understand that. Why Tom Hanks? So if you’re using an actor, why not use Charlie Sheen? Anyone with whom you might think: “Well, that’s possible?” “What happened to the rational madman?” asks the supervisor. “Hey, look at my aluminum cap blocking the microwaves?”

And now let’s jump across the pool and from ABC to SWR, which streams for ARD and YouTube “The Wallis Daily”And “Guardian Week” And «Story of Wallis» Produced, and directed by German Philip Wallis. why? Because the editorial team there highlights how the German-speaking department got into trouble when they interpreted large social backgrounds into a manageable technical problem.

“10 hours of stupidity”

Because even German admirers of conspiracy theories saw “the end of the world” in the county, Wallis knows. “Liberation is about to begin,” she said Controversial German deputies Eva Rosen spreads. “A complete failure of the deep state networks, followed by a blackout for at least ten days. The truth appears! “

Late night USA – Understanding America Blue News 50 states, 330 million people, and more opinions: How should one “understand America”? If you want to keep track of things without getting stuck, you need a beacon. Late-night stars offer one of the best navigation aids: they are the perfect guides who point relentlessly to the shallow waters of the country and its people, and our author Philip Dehm serves as a comic compass for the state of the American spirit.

“An oath foretells of those who swear much.” 10 days of darknessWhich actually happened last night too 10 hours of stupidity Becoming,” the medium explains, before playing an audio recording of Attila Heldman. The conspiracy theorist has fled to Turkey since the German judiciary opened an investigation against him.

“This Schlafschaf social network is failing now, but sooner or later Telegram will fail too,” Berliner wants to know. It is suggested that it is time for reckoning. The result: “Blackouts, blackouts, internet infrastructure failures and, of course, social media failures.”

Stupid only if there are good reasons

However, everything was planned for a long time. Not from those who allegedly want to arrest Joe Biden, but from the German government, says Heldmann, referring to a commercial allegedly shot by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, in which an elderly person “builds an oven himself with tea lights.”

It’s very unfortunate that the 40-year-old now has a medium Walulis explaining that said clip exists, but there’s also good reason for that. A few days ago in North Rhine-Westphalia it was “Day of Disaster Protection”, which was the real reason for the commercial. Then the editorial team selects the clip with music from the TV series “MacGyver”.

In fact, the department disagrees on the interpretation of the failure. “Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are stealing your data with the new update and this is how the new Schufa social value is entered,” declared Dr. C alias Bernd Klein comes out to the world. “Those who are not vaccinated and who are in critical condition will no longer be able to buy homes or open an account.”

“The most German term for karma I’ve ever heard.”

Counter Walulis: “Social Schufa is the most German term for karma I’ve ever heard.” To clarify: The Schufa is Protection society to protect the public loan And the German equivalent of the extract from the debt enforcement registry.

German singer and pollster skeptic Sarah Bennett declared after the failure: “You knock the chains and you want to scare us. Stay with yourselves, there’s nothing to be afraid of. Like a German oak, I stand firmly in the storm with you.”

“The drama lady,” Wallis says. “Let’s be honest now, the website has been unavailable for seven hours and they are already condoning rattling chains and menacing German oaks. But they all bravely swear.” Because Telegram is still online – although the company, according to Attila Heldmann, is based in Dubai.

Context? «Have you ever looked at the vaccination rate in Dubai? They are completely on the agenda. Sooner or later Telegram will fail too.” Well, now Facebook and its co. are online again, Telegram still works, and if the conspiracy lovers are not dead yet, they still swear today: the next apocalypse is bound to come.